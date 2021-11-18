Vanguard Group Inc. Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.29% of Agrify worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the second quarter valued at $1,125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Agrify by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter valued at $1,624,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Agrify during the first quarter worth $46,000. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agrify alerts:

AGFY stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. Agrify Co. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agrify Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agrify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

In related news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 42,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,309,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.