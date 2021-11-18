Vanguard Group Inc. Has $8.07 Million Holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,859,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.77% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 86.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 279.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 62,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 603.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 80,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,208,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MBII opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $142.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

