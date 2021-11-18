Vanguard Group Inc. Has $8.11 Million Holdings in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.79% of Norwood Financial worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.55. Norwood Financial Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

In other news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $158,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,425 shares of company stock valued at $203,363. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

