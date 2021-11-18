Vanguard Group Inc. Has $8.18 Million Stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.97% of Delta Apparel worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLA. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 152.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 93,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth about $1,366,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $27.72 on Thursday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $193.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

