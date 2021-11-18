Vanguard Group Inc. Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.81% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Matt Mcneill bought 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $344,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,696 shares of company stock worth $363,254. Company insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

BWFG stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.90. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 22.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.