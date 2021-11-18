Vanguard Group Inc. Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.37% of Universal Logistics worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 30.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULH opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

