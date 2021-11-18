Vanguard Group Inc. Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 399,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of SFL worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SFL by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL opened at $8.58 on Thursday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.93.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

