Vanguard Group Inc. Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.09% of Viemed Healthcare worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,267 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 17.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 528,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 79,065 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 142.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 125,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 73,537 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 68.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 45,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $221.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

