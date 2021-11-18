Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.37% of inTEST worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in inTEST by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 153,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 19,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in inTEST by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in inTEST by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 86,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in inTEST by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in inTEST by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 29,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INTT shares. TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of INTT opened at $16.56 on Thursday. inTEST Co. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $178.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.02.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

