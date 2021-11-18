Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.29% of Revlon worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Revlon by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revlon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Revlon by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Revlon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of REV opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. Revlon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $735.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.76.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.