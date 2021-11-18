Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.75% of LifeMD worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in LifeMD by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeMD alerts:

In other LifeMD news, insider Corey Deutsch purchased 6,400 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $49,216.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Happy David Walters purchased 41,697 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $299,801.43. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,148,956 shares in the company, valued at $15,450,993.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 52,097 shares of company stock worth $378,497. 35.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LFMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.