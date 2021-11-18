Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,923,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.58% of Orbital Energy Group worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 259.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 52.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares during the period. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OEG opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 73.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Orbital Energy Group Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

