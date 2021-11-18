Vanguard Group Inc. Invests $8.14 Million in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 394,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.41% of AFC Gamma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth $232,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth $3,150,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth $6,272,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $537,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $23.98 on Thursday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

AFC Gamma Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

