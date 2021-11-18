Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.17% of Trecora Resources worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 13.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,263,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREC stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.81 million, a P/E ratio of -454.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.79. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

