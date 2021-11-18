Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New $7.70 Million Investment in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 197,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.73% of Virginia National Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,215,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 22,395 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:VABK opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.31. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $192.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Virginia National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

