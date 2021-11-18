Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New $7.92 Million Investment in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,038,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Finance Of America Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000.

FOA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

FOA opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $11.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

