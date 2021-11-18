Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.74% of Fathom worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 57,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fathom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fathom by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Fathom by 1,323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $382.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $163,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $188,414.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,029 shares of company stock worth $1,050,609. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

