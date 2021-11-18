Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Viper Energy Partners worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 42,532 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 53.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after buying an additional 509,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -176.99 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,169.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

