Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.73% of Meridian worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 91.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36,950 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian during the second quarter worth $617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian during the first quarter worth $325,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 13.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian during the first quarter worth $238,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

MRBK stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. Meridian Co. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meridian Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.38%.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

