Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,163,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.16% of Novan worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novan by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 187,854 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $1,726,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,773,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Novan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98. Novan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative return on equity of 179.38% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

