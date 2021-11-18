Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.15% of 89bio worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 18.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 89bio by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 89bio by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in 89bio by 170.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $122,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of ETNB opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $328.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.00. 89bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a current ratio of 23.82.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

