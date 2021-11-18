Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 11,473 Shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.07% of Bank of Princeton worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 62.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth about $413,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $203.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

