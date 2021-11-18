Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 18,678 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.98% of Stratus Properties worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 2,318.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 27.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 36.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Stratus Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $285.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.06. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $37.36.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 54.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Stratus Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel; Entertainment; Real Estate Operations; and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studio and venue for live music, concert, and private events.

