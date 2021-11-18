Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 29,170 Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 394,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.84% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 60,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. 35.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FCCY opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 25.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

