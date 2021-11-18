Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 945,376 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.14% of Waitr worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 42,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 170.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 54,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 116.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 152,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 82,032 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waitr news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal sold 150,000 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,744 shares in the company, valued at $322,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Green sold 3,735,241 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $3,772,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTRH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

WTRH stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.81 million, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of -1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter. Waitr had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

