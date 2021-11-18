Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.70% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $161.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.19. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 385.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

