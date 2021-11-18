Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Carlson Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Carlson Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 9.6% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $89,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 546.5% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $218.68. 926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,238. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $165.60 and a twelve month high of $220.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.20.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.