Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,145,000 after acquiring an additional 106,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after acquiring an additional 210,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.22. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $176.68 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

