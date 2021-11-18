Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1,024.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $430.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $325.41 and a 1-year high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

