Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $429.85. 163,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,946. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $325.41 and a 12-month high of $432.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $413.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

