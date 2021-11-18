Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is OTA Financial Group L.P.’s Largest Position

OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 152.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 16.4% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.99. 78,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672,104. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.