Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,443,000 after purchasing an additional 208,475 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $147.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

