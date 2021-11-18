VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $440.00.

VACNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

VAT Group stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $52.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

