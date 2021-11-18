VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VACNY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VAT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.00.

Get VAT Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $50.56 on Thursday. VAT Group has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $52.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.