Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am Sells 330,706 Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

VOR stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 124,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,919. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOR. JMP Securities began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

