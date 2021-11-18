Venus Price Tops $21.12 (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Venus coin can now be bought for $21.12 or 0.00037152 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $242.81 million and $21.22 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,828.88 or 0.98229131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00046611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003141 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.54 or 0.00477764 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,498,968 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.