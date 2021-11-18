Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Stock Price Down 3.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$30.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verano traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.37. 812,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Verano in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

