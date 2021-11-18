VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.20% of VEREIT worth $20,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in VEREIT by 5.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VEREIT by 0.7% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VEREIT by 37.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VEREIT by 2.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $50.30 on Thursday. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $289.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.154 dividend. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.