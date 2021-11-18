Veriti Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.72.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,324,039 shares of company stock worth $105,420,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

