Veriti Management LLC Buys 51,974 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,974 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Telefónica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Telefónica by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

TEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

