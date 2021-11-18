Veriti Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

