Veriti Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.