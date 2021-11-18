Veriti Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,590 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Westpac Banking by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 71,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Westpac Banking by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

WBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Westpac Banking stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

