Veriti Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

KB opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.82.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

