Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.51% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $325.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.33. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRCA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

