Verso Token Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (VSO)

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Verso Token has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verso Token has traded 308.4% higher against the dollar. One Verso Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00068027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00068621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00087885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,951.68 or 1.00370467 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.07 or 0.06947040 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Verso Token

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

