Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $152,319.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $35.71 million and $152,319.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,710,297 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

