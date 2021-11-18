Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.11.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,451. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

