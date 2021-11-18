Vesper Price Tops $5.40 on Major Exchanges (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.40 or 0.00009555 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vesper has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $29.26 million and $1.57 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00069406 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00092679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,003.51 or 1.00803876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.62 or 0.07111751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,498 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

