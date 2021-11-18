VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%.

VIAO stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $8.50. 11,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,082. VIA optronics has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.56 million, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of VIA optronics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.